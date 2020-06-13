Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $73.80 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,800,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $21.54 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

