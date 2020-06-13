Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $58,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

