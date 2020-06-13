Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Celanese worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

CE stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

