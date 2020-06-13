Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 1,476.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $53,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equitable by 416.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

