Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $74.15 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $74,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $121.19 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.