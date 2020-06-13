Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $69.31 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,057,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.64% of EPR Properties worth $69,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

