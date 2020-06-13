Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $67.42 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,606 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $67,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

