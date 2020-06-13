Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.41 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of SS&C Technologies worth $66,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.65 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

