Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $65.82 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,338 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Silicon Laboratories worth $65,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 114.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

