Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $62.57 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,453.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of NetEase worth $62,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.98. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.66.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

