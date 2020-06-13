Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.03 Million Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $47,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

