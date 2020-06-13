Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $46.76 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.25% of Element Solutions worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

