Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $43.90 Million Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,591,608 shares of company stock worth $795,760,785 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

