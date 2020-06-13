Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.37% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $59,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.