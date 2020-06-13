Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.27% of Black Hills worth $51,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of BKH opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

