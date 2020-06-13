Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $57,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 606,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $33.39 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,784,225. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

