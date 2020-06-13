Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,603 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.42% of Chewy worth $63,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $50,437,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.