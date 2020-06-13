Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 533,911 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.67% of Hess worth $68,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $49.61 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

