Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of SVB Financial Group worth $50,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

