Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 420.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $70,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,334,000 after purchasing an additional 944,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 626,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,425 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.0% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 142,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

BAM opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

