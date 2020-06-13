Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 46,262 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.86% of Lincoln National worth $43,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,711.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 540,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 77.9% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 70,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

