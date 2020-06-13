Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 16,697 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.49% of Discover Financial Services worth $54,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

