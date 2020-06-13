Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 139,800 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.33% of Portland General Electric worth $57,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

