Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $23.85 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,129 shares of company stock worth $2,922,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

