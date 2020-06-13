Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.06 and last traded at $104.23, 3,321,693 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,654,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 653,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,142,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.