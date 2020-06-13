Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,545,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884,807 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $69,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:MFC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

