MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,284,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,597,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290,512 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,186,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,951 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,958,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $17.57 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.11.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

