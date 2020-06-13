LRAD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the typical daily volume of 229 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in LRAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.91 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 0.57. LRAD has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

