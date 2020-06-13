LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Richard Steinmeier Sells 5,418 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LPL Financial stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.