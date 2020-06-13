Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genpact worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2,976.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,042,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,322,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $21,997,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

