Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 285,203 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,203 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.