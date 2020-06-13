Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 174,254 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Shockwave Medical worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

