Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $209.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,416 shares of company stock valued at $60,962,299. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.