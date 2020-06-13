Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

