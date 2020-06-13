Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9 Million Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of IDACORP worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDA. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

