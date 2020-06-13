Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $87.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

