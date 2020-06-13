Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,899 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCI stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

