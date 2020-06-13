Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,894 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

