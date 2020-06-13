Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.86% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

