Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 305 ($3.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.61) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target (down from GBX 230 ($2.93)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.20 ($3.16).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 225.60 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.53.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £1,643.25 ($2,091.45). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £571,578.95 ($727,477.35). Insiders have bought 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $566,829 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

