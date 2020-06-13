Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $4,061,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.