Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Lazard worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Lazard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,143,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $59,091,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lazard by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $28.52 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

