Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 900 ($11.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 669 ($8.51). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.09) price target (up from GBX 870 ($11.07)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.55) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 756.10 ($9.62).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 784 ($9.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 651.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 698.60.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

