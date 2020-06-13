Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 678 ($8.63) to GBX 669 ($8.51) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 756.10 ($9.62).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 784 ($9.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 651.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 698.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.