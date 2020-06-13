Korea Investment CORP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,540,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

ALNY opened at $125.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

