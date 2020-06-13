Korea Investment CORP Purchases 30,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1,144.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

NYSE:DGX opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

