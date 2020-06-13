Korea Investment CORP Purchases 27,900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

NUE opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

