Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

