Korea Investment CORP Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.