Korea Investment CORP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.30. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.